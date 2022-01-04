Menu

Brandt’s Creek
January 4 2022 8:23pm
01:51

Kelowna senior care home partially evacuated with water issues

Brandt’s Creek Mews had to evacuate two areas of its facility, because of a failure in its sprinkler system.

