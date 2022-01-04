Menu

Canada
January 4 2022 5:08pm
Video captures passengers partying maskless on Sunwing flight to Mexico

Video taken onboard a Sunwing flight from Montreal to Mexico that was chartered on Dec. 30 captured several passengers appearing to party without masks. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says he has asked Transport Canada to investigate media reports of passengers snapping selfies, drinking alcohol and congregating close together on the flight, despite COVID-19 restrictions in place on domestic and international flights from Canada.

