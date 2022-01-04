BC1 January 4 2022 2:52pm 00:25 Vancouver’s ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sign covered in graffiti Vancouver’s Barge Chilling Beach sign has been vandalized. Graffiti was sprayed across the sign between English Bay and Sunset Beach. Vancouver’s ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sign vandalized REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8487856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8487856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?