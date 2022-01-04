Menu

January 4 2022 2:52pm
00:25

Vancouver’s ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sign covered in graffiti

Vancouver’s Barge Chilling Beach sign has been vandalized. Graffiti was sprayed across the sign between English Bay and Sunset Beach.

