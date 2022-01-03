Menu

Health
January 3 2022 10:34am
03:48

Realistic goals in 2022 and the pandemic impact on gyms

Colleen Prawdzik from F45 Training Linden Woods talks about the early 2022 pandemic impact on gyms, along with setting realistic goals and focusing on mental health.

