Global News Morning Toronto January 3 2022 8:47am 04:59 Cultivating New Year’s goals as a family Setting lofty New Year’s resolutions can be a recipe for failure. Parenting expert, Alyson Schafer, outlines practical ways to set goals and how to stick to them as a family. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8485164/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8485164/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?