Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 2 2022 9:14pm
01:50

Pair killed after tree falls onto home in West Vancouver

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s are dead after a tree toppled onto a home in Horseshoe Bay overnight. Grace Ke has more on what police say appears to be a tragic accident.

