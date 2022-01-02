Global News Hour at 6 BC January 2 2022 9:14pm 01:50 Pair killed after tree falls onto home in West Vancouver A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s are dead after a tree toppled onto a home in Horseshoe Bay overnight. Grace Ke has more on what police say appears to be a tragic accident. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8484879/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8484879/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?