Global News Hour at 6 BC December 31 2021 9:32pm 02:00 City of Vancouver to ban plastic bags, charge for single-use cups As of January 1st, Vancouver will join a number of other B.C. cities that have banned plastic bags. As Neetu Garcha reports, one supplier of paper bags is predicting shortages. Vancouver’s ban on plastic bags, fee on disposable cups, takes effect Saturday REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8483025/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8483025/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?