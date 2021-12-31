Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 31 2021 9:32pm
02:00

City of Vancouver to ban plastic bags, charge for single-use cups

As of January 1st, Vancouver will join a number of other B.C. cities that have banned plastic bags. As Neetu Garcha reports, one supplier of paper bags is predicting shortages.

