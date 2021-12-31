Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 31 2021 4:47pm 02:17 Most searched terms on Google in 2021 Google has released some of its most searched terms in 2021. As Erica Vella reports, many questions and search terms look at ways to get out of the COVID-19 pandemic. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8482648/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8482648/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?