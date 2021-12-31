Alberta shortens COVID-19 isolation period for vaccinated people to 5 days
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping announced on Friday that the province is shortening the isolation period for those who are vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 to five days, in line with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new guidance will come into effect on Monday, Jan. 3 and apply to anyone who has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and whose symptoms have “fully resolved,” he said.