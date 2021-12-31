Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Former South Korea president released from prison after corruption conviction pardoned

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Alberta
December 31 2021 1:44pm
01:11

Alberta shortens COVID-19 isolation period for vaccinated people to 5 days

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping announced on Friday that the province is shortening the isolation period for those who are vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 to five days, in line with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The new guidance will come into effect on Monday, Jan. 3 and apply to anyone who has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and whose symptoms have “fully resolved,” he said.

Advertisement

Video Home