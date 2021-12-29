Global News at 6 Halifax December 29 2021 7:28pm 01:50 Teachers concerned about N.S. students return to school Students in Nova Scotia will return to school on Jan. 10. It’s a move that’s getting some support from parents, but teachers still have concerns. Amber Fryday has more. Nova Scotia’s winter back-to-school plan for COVID-19 and the concerns some are having REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8479308/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8479308/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?