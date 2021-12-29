Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
December 29 2021 7:28pm
01:50

Teachers concerned about N.S. students return to school

Students in Nova Scotia will return to school on Jan. 10. It’s a move that’s getting some support from parents, but teachers still have concerns. Amber Fryday has more.

