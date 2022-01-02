Menu

Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia reporting 1,893 new cases over the weekend

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 2, 2022 12:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Teachers concerned about N.S. students return to school' Teachers concerned about N.S. students return to school
Students in Nova Scotia will return to school on Jan. 10. It’s a move that’s getting some support from parents, but teachers still have concerns. Amber Fryday has more.

Nova Scotia is beginning 2022 by surpassing the 1,000 COVID-19 daily case count mark for the first time in the pandemic.

The province reported 1,184 new cases on Sunday.

Read more: COVID-19 - N.S. test results could now take up to 4 days due to volume

There were 709 new cases recorded Saturday, New Year’s Day, bringing the weekend total to 1,893.

The overwhelming bulk of new infections was in Central Zone, which includes Halifax. Central Zone recorded 453 new cases on Saturday and 835 on Sunday.

“Because of a spike in testing and positive cases, public health is experiencing delays in follow-up,” the province noted in a news release.

“All cases should contact their close contacts. Public health is prioritizing contact tracing in long-term care, healthcare facilities, correctional facilities, shelters and other group settings.”

Nova Scotia Health recently indicated that it could now take 72 to 96 hours to receive PCR test results because of the high volume of tests.

Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, will provide a COVID-19 update by videoconference on Monday at 2 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Prison justice advocates call for more to be done amid COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 N.S. facilities' Prison justice advocates call for more to be done amid COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 N.S. facilities
