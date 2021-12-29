Annie Dormuth December 29 2021 10:38am 04:20 Omicron surge worsens labour shortages Annie Dormuth with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business discusses how the spread of Omicron has deepened the labour shortage crisis. City of Toronto to reallocate staff to maintain essential services as Omicron spreads REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8477969/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8477969/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?