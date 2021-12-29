COVID-19: Peterborough active cases surge to 560 with 9 outbreaks, 3 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health has reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 since Christmas Eve, including three new hospitalized cases, according to data released at noon Wednesday.

It’s the first case update from the health unit since 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit’s COVID tracker at noon Wednesday reported 560 active cases in its jurisdiction — up from 333 reported on Friday. A week ago on Dec. 22, there were 156 active cases.

Around a month ago, on Nov. 29, the health unit reported 48 active cases.

Other data on Wednesday:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 2,828 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020

2,828 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 Variant of concern cases: 1,690 — 240 more cases since the Dec. 24 update. The first Omicron variant cases were reported on Dec. 14. The first variant case in the region was reported Feb. 23; the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,690 — 240 more cases since the Dec. 24 update. The first Omicron variant cases were reported on Dec. 14. The first variant case in the region was reported Feb. 23; the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 2,109 — 131 more cases since the Dec. 24 update. Resolved cases make up approximately 74.5 per cent of all cases, down from 86.3 per cent reported on Dec. 24.

2,109 — 131 more cases since the Dec. 24 update. Resolved cases make up approximately 74.5 per cent of all cases, down from 86.3 per cent reported on Dec. 24. Deaths: 28 since the pandemic was declared with four reported this month, the most recent on Dec. 22.

28 since the pandemic was declared with four reported this month, the most recent on Dec. 22. Hospitalizations: 103 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — three more since the Dec. 24 update. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday (most recent data) reported seven active COVID-19 admissions with two of them in an intensive care unit. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.6 per cent of all cases; 22 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged. Intensive care admissions make up 0.8 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

103 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — three more since the Dec. 24 update. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday (most recent data) reported seven active COVID-19 admissions with two of them in an intensive care unit. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 3.6 per cent of all cases; 22 of the cases required the intensive care unit — unchanged. Intensive care admissions make up 0.8 per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginning. COVID-19 exposure: 59 per cent of all cases (1,669) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 16.5 per cent (468 cases) are connected with community spread, 2.9 per cent (81 cases) are related to travel and 21.6 per cent (610 cases) have their source yet to be determined.

59 per cent of all cases (1,669) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 16.5 per cent (468 cases) are connected with community spread, 2.9 per cent (81 cases) are related to travel and 21.6 per cent (610 cases) have their source yet to be determined. Testing: More than 68,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 1,050 since the Dec. 24 update. Approximately one in three residents have been tested for COVID-19.

More than 68,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 1,050 since the Dec. 24 update. Approximately one in three residents have been tested for COVID-19. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, charges have been laid against a total of four businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Outbreaks

The health unit reported five new outbreaks since its last update on Friday, resulting in nine active outbreaks:

Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Tuesday. The home confirms five staff cases and “several other suspected positive staff results, based on rapid tests” and no confirmed or suspected resident cases.

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Tuesday, case details not available.

St. Paul Catholic Elementary in Peterborough: Declared late Dec. 24. As of Dec. 27, there were three active cases, according to the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board.

Monsignor O’Donoghue Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: Declared late Dec. 24. As of Dec. 27, there were three active cases, according to the Catholic school board.

Crestwood Secondary School Varsity Team: Declared Dec. 23. Specifics are unavailable.

Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough: Declared 23. As of Dec. 27, there were nine active cases, according to the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board.

Congregate Living Facility in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 23. Details are unavailable.

Extendicare Lakefield: Declared Dec. 22. Details are unavailable.

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: Declared Dec. 24. As of Dec. 27, there were two active cases, according to the Catholic school board.

There have been 396 cases associated with 73 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 46 cases in the past 30 days.

