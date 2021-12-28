Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC homelessness
December 28 2021 8:13pm
01:50

Kelowna Gospel Mission preparing new overnight shelter

The Kelowna Gospel Mission has partnered with the Kelowna Unitarian church to create a new temporary overnight shelter.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.