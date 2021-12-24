Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
December 24 2021 1:30pm
01:57

Uncertainly around live music events in Saskatchewan amid COVID-19 spread

The cancellation of a major concert in Regina due to COVID-19 concerns has one local musician worried about the future of live shows.

