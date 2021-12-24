Menu

Entertainment
December 24 2021 9:19am
Optimist Hill back open for the winter

The Optimist Hill is back open for it’s fourth season in Saskatoon. Project co-chair Joe Van’t Hof joins Global News Morning with what’s new this year and what you need to know when you head to the hill.

