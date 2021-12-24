The Morning Show December 24 2021 3:52am 04:36 Oscar winner Mahaershala Ali on ‘Swan Song’ The new film ‘Swan Song’ has a compelling plot that sees a man grappling with a moral predicament. Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali star explains the poignant message behind the film. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8472553/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8472553/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?