Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
December 23 2021 7:39pm
01:44

Protecting those without a home with Omicron rapidly spreading

The arrival of the Omicron variant during the typically busier winter season has left Winnipeg’s homeless shelters in a tight spot. Global’s Will Reimer has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home