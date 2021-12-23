Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 23 2021 5:08pm
02:13

Edmonton organization ‘Pay It Forward with Football’ all about giving back

It’s always better to receive when football’s concerned. The turnovers, no doubt, really hurt. But as John sSxsmith discovered, maybe it is better to give, after all.

Advertisement

Video Home