Canada
December 22 2021 7:20pm
01:54

Latest Alberta Health restrictions impacting Lethbridge businesses

Many Lethbridge businesses and entertainment venues are pivoting yet again on the heels of a new round of COVID-19 restrictions. Quinn Campbell reports.

