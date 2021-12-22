Coastal Health December 22 2021 3:12pm 02:14 People without symptoms asked not to line-up at COVID-19 testing sites Amidst extremely long line-ups and wait times, health officials are once again reminding people to only get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms. Jennifer Palma has more. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8469095/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8469095/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?