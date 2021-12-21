Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 21 2021 10:33am
03:09

Mental health struggles intensify as the pandemic continues on

In tonight’s Health Matters presented by Su-Ling Goh, a story by Sarah Komadina about the mental health struggles that have intensified throughout the pandemic.

