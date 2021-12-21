Flooded roads December 21 2021 11:43am 03:08 Traffic Tips: Safe driving during the holiday season The hectic holiday season means increased hazards on the roads. Katelin Owsianski looks at how to navigate challenging driving conditions, and get to where you need to go, safely. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8465752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8465752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?