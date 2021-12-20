Global News Hour at 6 BC December 20 2021 8:44pm 02:11 B.C. government faces growing criticism over long COVID-19 testing line-ups The B.C. government is expected to unveil its latest COVID-19 testing program on Tuesday, as line-ups at testing sites, and criticism, continues to grow. Richard Zussman. B.C. to outline ‘additional COVID-19 measures’ at Tuesday briefing REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8465025/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8465025/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?