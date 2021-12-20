Global News Morning Edmonton December 20 2021 2:31pm 04:54 Holiday activities at the Telus World of Science Edmonton Ursula Pattloch with the Telus World of Science joins Global News Morning Edmonton to chat about some fun holiday activities families can take in at the centre. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8463914/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8463914/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?