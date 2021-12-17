Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 17 2021 6:13pm
01:58

COVID-19: Saskatchewan people still looking to travel after government advisory says not to

Government and health officials have asked Canadians to cancel their travel plans to help ease the spread. Although, some people are not afraid to fly.

