Canada December 17 2021 12:06pm 01:58 Local schoolboards plan for in-person new year, post-secondary’s heading online While LDSB and ALCDSB’s both plan to remain in-person for the new year, Queen’s University, St. Lawrence College and Loyalist College will start the new semester online. With post-secondary pausing in person learning, are elementary and high schools far behind? REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8459273/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8459273/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?