Market Impact. Market Headlines
December 17 2021 11:41am
02:47

Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Dec. 17, 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks about tech stocks taking a beating, and explains why he’s watching stocks for Fed Ex.

