Global News Morning BC December 17 2021 11:23am 03:50 More restrictions are coming due to Omicron variant With the Omicron variant spreading quickly, the province will be announcing more restrictions. UBC mathematical biologist Sarah Otto talks about what might be coming with Jennifer Palma.