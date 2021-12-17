The Morning Show: December 17
On today’s episode of The Morning Show: Breaking down the latest COVID headlines heading into the final weekend before Christmas and advice for parents whose children may be forced to take an extended winter break. Also, how families can get involved in a choose your own adventure virtual stage performance. Plus, ‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett chats his new holiday film with a Canadian connection. Also, the ultimate gift guide for guys and vehicle trends for the new year.