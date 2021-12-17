Menu

The Morning Show
December 17 2021 10:57am
07:43

Jonathan Bennett on his new holiday films with a Canadian connection

‘Mean Girls’ star, Jonathan Bennet, talks filming ‘The Christmas House 2:Deck Those Halls’ in Victoria, BC and his upcoming nuptials.

