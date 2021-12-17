Global News Morning Halifax December 17 2021 7:30am 03:17 How Atlantic Superstore locations are addressing food insecurity We’re joined by Mark Boudreau with Loblaw Atlantic at the Joseph Howe Superstore to learn more about how they’re helping addressing food insecurity concerns this holiday season REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?