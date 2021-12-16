Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 16 2021 9:38pm
02:05

Edmonton police chief says funding change will impact service

Breanna Karstens-Smith looks at what a change in police funding will mean for Edmonton residents and what the future of funding could look like.

