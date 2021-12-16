Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 16 2021 2:33pm
04:39

Holiday cocktails with Edmonton bartender James Grant, winner of international competition

Edmonton bartender James Grant, who was crowned the world’s best bartender in an international competition this summer, goes over some holiday cocktail ideas.

