Canada
December 16 2021 11:57am
01:46

1 location in Kingston to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests Saturday

Free rapid COVID-19 tests will be available at the Rideau Heights Community Centre in Kingston Saturday between 12:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

