Global News Morning Montreal
December 16 2021 8:26am
04:14

Brittany Kennell

West Island singer/songwriter Brittany Kennell broke into the music scene with an appearance of The Voice. Now back in Montreal, she’s chasing a new dream. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to share her plans for the future.

