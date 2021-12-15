Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
December 15 2021 6:39am
06:46

Young Nova Scotian Living with Cancer Grateful for Blood Donors

Hunter Marsden was diagnosed with cancer at just eight-years-old and is thanking Canadians for their blood and platelet donations that have helped to save his life.

