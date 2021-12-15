Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
December 15 2021 8:29am
01:34

Saskatoon police satisfaction declines to 87%, lowest level in Insightrix survey

The community’s approval of the Saskatoon Police Service has declined to its lowest point since the Insightrix survey began in 2008.

