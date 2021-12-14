Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Edmonton
December 14 2021 2:27pm
00:57

Albertans to receive free rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of holidays

Just in time for holiday gatherings, the Alberta government will be giving out free rapid COVID-19 test kits.

Advertisement

Video Home