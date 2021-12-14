Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 14 2021 1:03pm
06:39

Women’s shelters in Alberta seeing increased use and demand

Jan Reimer with the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters joins Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about an increased demand for crisis shelters and support for families in Alberta.

