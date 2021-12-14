Menu

Canada
December 14 2021 12:31pm
03:23

Sherman deaths: Toronto detective explains why individual identified as suspect instead of person of interest

Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said Tuesday the reason an individual was identified as a suspect in the 2017 deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman instead of a person of interest was due to several videos from the area showing the person going into a “very defined area” surrounding the Sherman’s home and staying there for a period of time. He said they have been unable to determine a purpose why they were there and it was around the time of when they believe the murders took place.

