Global News Morning BC
December 13 2021 9:47am
03:47

Month of Giving Back: Vancouver Heritage Foundation

Emily Lonie of the Vancouver Heritage Foundation discusses the organizations programs that are aimed promoting the conservation and appreciation of the city’s historic spaces.

