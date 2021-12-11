beauty December 11 2021 2:29pm 04:43 Holiday Beauty Gift Guide From hair stylers to gift sets, beauty expert, Jill Dunn, shares her pick of the best gifts for the beauty lover on your holiday list. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8443587/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8443587/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?