The Morning Show December 10 2021 10:14am 02:57 Principal dancer Jillian Vanstone returns to the stage for 'The Nutcracker' Jillian Vanstone talks about her excitement as the National Ballet of Canada debuts "The Nutcracker" for the first time since the pandemic.