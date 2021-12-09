Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 9 2021 10:45pm
02:02

Dozens of derelict boats in False Creek

There are currently dozens of derelict or abandoned boats moored in False Creek, creating navigational and environmental hazards. Jordan Armstrong reports.

Advertisement

Video Home