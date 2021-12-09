The Morning Show December 9 2021 10:38am 03:46 A trailblazer in the fight against Breast Cancer Dr. Morag Park has dedicated 25 years of her life to research breast cancer and she talks about her groundbreaking findings. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?