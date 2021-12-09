Menu

The Morning Show
December 9 2021 10:34am
08:02

Podcast host reminisces on the experiences of high school

YTV host Spencer Litzinger decided to own her high school experience by creating a podcast called ‘Spencer Wants To Know’.

