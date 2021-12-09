Menu

Lifestyle
December 9 2021 9:43am
03:48

Adopt a Pet with Lemon the Cat

The Saskatoon SPCA hopes that life will give you Lemon. The 1 year old tortie is looking for a forever home. The SPCA’s Brooke Weisbrod also gives some winter walking tips for your canine.

