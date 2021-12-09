Lifestyle December 9 2021 9:43am 03:48 Adopt a Pet with Lemon the Cat The Saskatoon SPCA hopes that life will give you Lemon. The 1 year old tortie is looking for a forever home. The SPCA’s Brooke Weisbrod also gives some winter walking tips for your canine. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436596/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436596/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?