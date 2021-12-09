Global News Morning Montreal December 9 2021 8:33am 04:06 Holiday gift ideas for Dad From unique gift ideas for Dad, to creative DIYs you can do with the family this holiday season, Brolaws David and Joey have got you covered. They join Global’s Laura Casella to share their suggestions. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436484/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8436484/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?