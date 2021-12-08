Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 8 2021 9:11pm
01:56

B.C. government to institute day pass system for Mount Seymour Park

In response to a huge increase in visitors last winter, the B.C. government is implementing a day pass system for Mount Seymour this season. Grace Ke reports.

